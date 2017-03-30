There are tragic developments in Ashley's storyline on tonight's Emmerdale when his health takes a turn for the worse.

The former village vicar - who is now suffering with dementia - went missing recently. But concerns have been growing ever since he was returned to his care home.

This evening's double bill will see Bob pay Ashley a visit, only to be left alarmed when Ashley collapses after coughing up blood. So could this be the moment when Ashley's tale comes to an upsetting end?

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com about the filming of his final scenes, actor John Middleton said: “It was very hard. There was this huge hit-you-over-the-head feeling of ‘that’s it. It’s done’.

"I’m institutionalised in ways I’m only now starting to understand. Almost 80 per cent of the time is spent having a chat with friends and I haven’t got that anymore.

"I keep storing up information for conversations at work and then realise that the only person I’ll be sharing that with is my dog.”

