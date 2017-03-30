EastEnders fans were told to brace themselves for this week's episodes - and already we've had a drunken Michelle drive a car through the front window of Beale's Plaice. But tonight we get the aftermath of the set-piece stunt with lives in danger. So, is someone going to meet their maker? This clip certainly hints at further shocks and surprises:

So, which Albert Square resident could end up more than just 'battered' and bruised?

Kathy

It looked like she was serving behind the counter at the time of the collision. Having been miraculously resurrected in 2015, might this be the moment that she's killed off for real?

Kush

He chose the worst possible time to visit the chippy! Could Kush's demise make for a tragic end to his and Denise's tentative courtship? The market would be a poorer place without him.

Michelle

Having brought about no end of chaos since her return at Christmas, is Michelle now going to go out in a blaze of chip fat and cod? Martin might well regret those harsh words to his sister.

Sylvie

A wildcard exit! Paparazzi pictures leaked of EastEnders filming Sylvie's funeral - so we wouldn't past the soap to give us a death entirely unrelated to the Beale's Plaice mayhem.

