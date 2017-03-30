Sarah Michelle Gellar and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast have reunited to celebrate the cult classic’s 20th anniversary.

The Scooby Gang – including Buffy actress Gellar, David Boreanaz (Angel) and Alyson Hannigan (Willow) – came together with series creator Joss Whedon to reflect on the legacy of the series, which was a huge hit when it ran from 1997 to 2003.

However, there was one noticeable absence from the eleven cast members on the shoot – Anthony Head, who played Buffy's mentor Giles, sadly had commitments on the London stage where he's currently starring in Love in Idleless at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

@ShaneAvery a play in London :( — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 29, 2017

Speaking at the reunion for an Entertainment Weekly cover shoot, Whedon said that seeing all the old cast members was “surreal”.

"For the most part, this is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great," he joked. “I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, spoke about why her character – and the show generally – resonated with so many young people. "It's the ultimate metaphor: horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters. It's the hardest time of life," she said.

Whedon agreed, saying he has had fans tell him that Buffy changed the way they viewed themselves and the way they acted, and especially how they responded to “being or being with a female leader”.

“People getting strength from my own little terrors is… There is no better legacy than that."