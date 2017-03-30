Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has responded to press reports that he's to leave the ITV soap later this year.

The 28-year-old actor - who also finished in third place on the most recent series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - was believed to have hopes of hosting his own TV show. But he's today told fans not to believe the rumours:

Don't believe everything you read people 🙈 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) March 30, 2017

He then followed up with what appeared to be a lighthearted comment about his future plans:

In other news who wants to be a guest on my new show 😂😂😂 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) March 30, 2017

Thomas joined Emmerdale following a stint on Waterloo Road and was soon in the thick of the drama, his character Adam setting fire to Cain's garage and later collapsing following a drugs binge after discovering that James Barton was his biological father.

But a source has told the Sun: "Adam’s had a great time but he’s spent eight years in the Dales and thinks the time is right. It’s a headache for bosses as he’s a recognisable face, especially after I’m A Celebrity."

However, it now appears that rumours of Thomas's move away from soapland have been exaggerated, the actor's words casting doubt on the tabloid's original report.

RadioTimes.com reached out to Emmerdale but they declined to either comment on or confirm the reports.

