Check out the best TV series and shows you might have missed on BBC iPlayer this week.

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Easily the best documentary of the week, former footballer Rio Ferdinand opens up about how his family have coped after the death of his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015.

five by five

Five five-minute tales of London, overseen by Idris Elba and with a cast of rising stars. BBC3 at its best.

Line of Duty

If you've somehow managed to avoid the cliffhanger yet, catch up with the first episode of series four before episode two this Sunday. Series three is also available in full if you fancy going back in time.

Inside No 9

Series three has run is course, but just for kicks, BBC2 decided to repeat Sheridan Smith series two episode too, The 12 Days of Christine AKA one of the best short stories ever shown on television. Don't miss it a second time.

Red Nose Day Actually

It was the highlight of Red Nose Day, but isn't available on YouTube or iPlayer as a standalone film. The only way you can watch it again is skip through the main Comic Relief broadcast – go to 2 hours, 34 minutes and 30 seconds in this video. You're welcome – have you donated yet?

Pls Like

This YouTube vlogger parody is long overdue – find out more about the new BBC3 mini-series here.

LAST CHANCE: The Replacement

The first episode of this BBC1 thriller falls off the site tonight (Thursday 30 March). The next two will be up a little longer, meaning you can finally get round to that controversial ending...