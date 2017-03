Tonight Prime Minister Theresa May will be answering questions from Andrew Neil after triggering Article 50, beginning the UK’s formal exit from the EU.

May will be interviewed by the Daily Politics presenter as part of the show Brexit - What Next? (7pm tonight) dropping The One Show from the schedules until tomorrow.

As well as speaking to the Prime Minister about Brexit, Neil will be joined by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders over the hour-long show.