BBC1 viewers were left heartbroken last night after Rio Ferdinand’s moving documentary about the loss of his wife Rebecca.

During the 60-minute film Being Mum and Dad, the pundit and former England footballer met up with other men who had suffered a bereavement, as well as exploring his own grief, revealing how his wife's death from cancer in 2015 had been difficult to discuss with his three children Lorenz, 10, Tate, eight, and Tia, five.

My documentary Being Mum and Dad will be on @BBCOne tonight at 9pm… Thanks for all your messages & unconditional support! pic.twitter.com/UJA7Qi2Re9 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 28, 2017

And those watching took to Twitter to praise the 38-year-old father for his openness…

#BeingMumAndDad is an incredibly brave documentary. @rioferdy5 doesn't need money or publicity, he just wants to share his story & talk — Will (@Wils__27) March 28, 2017

Such a raw, honest and loving documentary #BeingMumAndDad well done @rioferdy5 you gave yourself to that. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) March 28, 2017

Thank you @rioferdy5 for talking about how grief affects families. Such respect for you talking about your feelings #BeingMumAndDad — Gemma🛫 (@BusyTravelMum) March 29, 2017

@rioferdy5 @BBCOne well done on such a heart felt programme so emotional and raw. Stay strong ❤ #BeingMumAndDad — Lynnie (@llbyrne) March 29, 2017

I can't put into words the respect I have for what @rioferdy5 has just done, truly heartbreaking, you're an amazing father, #BeingMumAndDad — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) March 28, 2017

Beautiful moving & important film huge respect to @rioferdy5 for opening his soul on #BeingMumAndDad don't give up all will become clear — simon dinsdale (@dinsy60) March 29, 2017

Respect for @rioferdy5 , his documentary was very moving and inspirational #BeingMumAndDad — Ben Sargeant (@ben_sargeant10) March 29, 2017

Many were also touched by the message of hope the show gave to single parents in the same position.

#BeingMumAndDad @rioferdy5 What a beautiful film. A tribute to the power of honest communication. Well done mate. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 28, 2017

Genuinely believe Rio's documentary last night will help so many people who have lost loved ones #BeingMumAndDad — Neil Bradbury (@NellyBradders) March 29, 2017

@rioferdy5 #BeingMumAndDad brought tears to our eyes! 😢 brilliant documentary that will help others going through the same thing xxxx — Sasha-Kay Cierzo (@sashacierzo90) March 29, 2017

Just caught up on #BeingMumAndDad @rioferdy5 is such an inspiration his kids are very lucky to have him. He's been through so much #respect — jason paul (@Jasonpaul7707) March 29, 2017

Rio and his children still have a long journey ahead of them, but they've all taken big steps forward together. #BeingMumAndDad pic.twitter.com/ijkdb1Eg1K — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 28, 2017

And generally everyone thought that Rebecca would have been so proud of her husband.

#BeingMumAndDad What being a real man is all about everyone.Rebecca would be so proud.Well done @rioferdy5 #RealCourage. — Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) March 28, 2017

Rio's doc was real, it was honest. It was more than a tear jerker. It showed why Rebecca knew their kids would be alright #BeingMumAndDad — Paula☮ (@T_skll) March 28, 2017

If you missed Being Mum And Dad, it’s now available to watch on iPlayer.