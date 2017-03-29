BBC1 viewers were left heartbroken last night after Rio Ferdinand’s moving documentary about the loss of his wife Rebecca.
During the 60-minute film Being Mum and Dad, the pundit and former England footballer met up with other men who had suffered a bereavement, as well as exploring his own grief, revealing how his wife's death from cancer in 2015 had been difficult to discuss with his three children Lorenz, 10, Tate, eight, and Tia, five.
And those watching took to Twitter to praise the 38-year-old father for his openness…
Many were also touched by the message of hope the show gave to single parents in the same position.
And generally everyone thought that Rebecca would have been so proud of her husband.
If you missed Being Mum And Dad, it’s now available to watch on iPlayer.