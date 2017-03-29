Check out all the new Original TV shows and movies coming to Netflix UK in April 2017, as well as the best shows added to the archive in a packed month for the on demand TV service.

Saturday 1 April

War & Peace BBC's lavish period drama adapted by Andrew Davies is technically set to arrive right at the tail end of March, but it would be easy to miss in the end of month rush, so we've added it here too. Don't miss.

Last Tango in Halifax All three series of the BBC1 drama will also hit Netflix UK.

Call the Midwife Series six may have just ended on BBC1, but Netflix is catching up fast, with series five joining the first four seasons on the service.

Tuesday 4 April

Louis CK 2017 The stand-up and star of comedy Louis brings the first of two exclusive stand-up routines to Netflix, recorded live in Washington DC.

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 2 This Japanese reality show has been slowly gaining a cult following since being released here on Netflix. It's like a very chilled out, yet still slightly voyeuristic, version of Big Brother, where six young Japanese people are grouped together in a house... and that's it. No voting off, no challenges, no heavy-handed reality 'scripting'. You just watch them getting to know each other, and working out problems.

Wednesday 5 April

Ghostbusters 2 No, not the 2016 update, but the 1989 sequel, with original 'busters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson

Friday 7 April

The Get Down Part 2 Baz Luhrmann's hugely ambitious (and expensive) musical story of the Bronx in the 70s completes its first season. This run will consist of five episodes, down from the first half's six.

Win It All New Girl's Jake Johnson stars in this Original movie about a small time gambler who's left a bag full of money by an acquaintance in jail. He loses the lot, then finds out the owner is getting out early – meaning he's got to win it all back in double quick time...

Let Me In The American version of the eerie Swedish flick is an impressive effort, featuring Dylan Minette, now starring in 13 Reasons Why. Still seek out the original, though.

Tuesday 11 April

Better Call Saul season 3 Streaming less than 24 hours after the US broadcast, Bob Odenkirk is back as Jimmy McGill. This season, finally, we're going to 'see' Saul Goodman...

Thursday 13 April

Magic Mike There's a lot more than banana hammocks and vigorous thrusting to Steven Soderbergh's surprisingly sweet-natured tale of Florida male strippers.

Friday 14th April

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Last year it was Gilmore Girls. This year, Netflix is bringing back another dearly beloved cult show – but this is a very different resurrection. When plans were first announced for a revival, a Kickstarter campaign spearheaded by Joel Hodgson set the world record as the highest-funded video crowdfunding campaign in history. With $5.8 million of fans' money to spend, these 14 new episodes were born.

Sandy Wexler Netflix gathered all its movie data together and decided to create an Original film starring... Adam Sandler.

Chelsea season 2 Chelsea Handler returns for a second run of her sharp talk show, one of the very few Netflix Original shows released weekly. Check back for new episodes every Friday.

Saturday 15th April

The Neon Demon This graphic psychological horror movie was one of the most trippy (and divisive) films of last year.

Wednesday 19th April

Matilda The beloved 90s adaptation directed by Danny DeVito gets a new life on demand. Perhaps next we can get a version of Tim Minchin's musical?

Friday 21 April

Hot Girls Wanted – Turned On This six-part documentary series explores the porn industry and how internet porn has changed our attitudes to sex and sexuality. Actor Rashida Jones reunites with Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus to produce the series, following up the success of their original 2015 documentary

Girlboss Based (loosely) on the story of entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso is this 30m-minute comedy drama series starring Britt Robertson.

Bill Nye Saves the World Finally UK viewers will get all those Big Bang Theory references. Bill Nye the Science Guy debuts his new pop science series on Netflix.

Sand Castle Netflix's first war movie stars Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill, following a group of US soldiers in the early stages of the 2003 Iraq War.

Tuesday 25 April

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared Follow-up to the 2013 Swedish black comedy, based on the book by Jonas Jonasson.

Friday 28 April

Las Chicas Del Cable The sassy Spanish period drama tells the interlocking stories of four "cable girls" working for a telephone company in 1920s Madrid.

Friday 28 April

Dear White People Picks up where the 2014 movie satire left off, following a group of diverse students as they navigate the predominantly white Winchester University.

Casting JonBenét A true crime story that melds documentary and fiction filming to tell the story of murdered six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey.