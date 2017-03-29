Aidan Gillen’s trading Starks for Shelbys! The Game of Thrones actor, best known for playing Littlefinger and following around Sansa Stark, has signed on for the already star-studded Peaky Blinders series four.

Gillen and fellow Irish actor Charlie Murphy (of Happy Valley and To Walk Invisible fame) will join their countryman Cillian Murphy, who’s forced to leave his country abode to save his beloved Blinders from certain doom.

Oscar winner Adrian Brody has already been confirmed as a new addition to the cast, while Tom Hardy will return as Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons and Charlotte Riley reprises her role as champion horse trainer May Carleton.

It’s not yet clear who Gillen, Murphy and Brody will play, but creator Steven Knight is rather excited to have them all on board.

“We have a dream team gathered for series four of Peaky Blinders, coming to us for love of the series which is great”, Knight said. “Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen and Charlie Murphy give us a wealth of talent to work with, and with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley returning we couldn’t have hoped for more.”

“The stellar cast Peaky Blinders continues to attract is testament to Steven Knight's incredible storytelling and the world-class production values of this original series,” Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added. " To welcome these actors to this BBC2 series alongside the rest of the show’s outstanding cast is incredibly exciting."