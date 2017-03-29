Get your first look at Alicia Vikander as the new Lara Croft

It’s here: we’ve got our first glimpse of the rebooted Lara Croft. And it’s certainly a different look to Angelina Jolie’s skin-tight lycra and duel pistols of the 2001 film.

New photos released by Warner Bros and MGM show Swedish actor Alicia Vikander wearing a dirt-covered tank top and cargo pants, with the video game archaeologist-adventurer holding a mountain axe and box and arrow.

Here’s your first-look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. pic.twitter.com/ZLGroVggBo — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) March 28, 2017

It’s a change to the character that parallels the game reboot of 2013, which reinterpreted Croft as darker and grittier – with a more functional wardrobe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzhPqoKV6Lw

Vikander – who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl – will be the first to take up the role on the big screen since Jolie, who appeared in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and The Cradle Of Life two years later. However, her casting was something of a surprise after Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley previously confirmed she’d been in talks for the role. Looks like Tomb Rey-der just wasn’t meant to be.

So, what’s the reboot about? Well, we know the plot will centre on Lara’s search for her father, seven years after his disappearance off the coast of Japan. We’ll just have to wait until next year to find out how these pictures fit in…

Tomb Raider will be released in cinemas March 2018