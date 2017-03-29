Emmerdale's Faith Dingle has been revealed to have had a double mastectomy - something that she's so far kept a secret from those around her.

Scenes just broadcast on the ITV soap saw Faith attempt to build bridges with Chas, only to recoil from a hug, just when it looked like the pair would reconcile.

Chas went away feeling rejected as the gulf between mother and daughter looked wider than ever before. But little did she know that Faith was, in fact, worried that the embrace would give away her medical history.

"I'm delighted we're covering this issue," actress Sally Dexter said tonight. "There are so many people dealing with this situation and they are not alone. They need not be ashamed. More and more women live and thrive with this condition."

The closing scene of Wednesday's episode saw Faith sitting alone in her room, removing her bra and looking at her reflection in the mirror.

Head held high, it looks as though the character will not be browbeaten by the cancer that almost killed her. Added Dexter:

"It certainly shows a more serious side to Faith, but she’ll always be a lot of fun. She doesn’t do self pity. She believes life is worth living - especially because she nearly lost it."

As for whether Faith can summon up the courage to tell Chas the truth remains to be seen. Find out what happens next when Emmerdale returns tomorrow at 7pm and 8pm.

