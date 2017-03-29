Pop superstar Elton John is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to create a feature-length animation for the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. With new songs!

Announcing the project on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, David Kosse, president of STX International Entertainment, said (via Deadline): “Joseph has become one of the most enduring, irresistible and beloved family musicals of all time. We could not be more honoured or excited to be partnering with Andrew, Tim and Elton, legends of music, stage and screen, on this animated telling of this timeless story.”

Sir Elton’s Rocket Pictures will produce the animation, which will feature new songs by Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim.

And on the offchance you don’t already know, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is based on the “coat of many colours” story from the Bible’s Genesis, which sees Joseph sold into slavery by his jealous brothers before getting into the good books of the Pharaoh (played with Elvis flair in the musical) through his ability to interpret dreams.

Neighbours star Jason Donovan, former Boyzone member Stephen Gately, This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Donny Osmond are among the stars who have played the title character on stage.

We still don’t know when the film is set to be released, or who will voice Joseph in the animation. But that’s okay: it gives you plenty more time to learn the Joseph Megamix.

C’mon, everyone from the top: “I wore my coat…”