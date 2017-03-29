The mystery about who will succeed Peter Capaldi as the next star of Doctor Who swirls on, with a surprise candidate now favourite to fill the Time Lord’s shoes – Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The Fleabag star is currently the odds-on favourite according to various bookies, trailed by the likes of Kris Marshall, David Harewood, Tilda Swinton and Olivia Colman. Her casting would mark the first time a woman has played the Doctor, after years of debate whether such a casting change would be appropriate and various in-universe explanations about whether such a regeneration would be possible.

Waller-Bridge also has some history with upcoming Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall after appearing in the second series of his ITV drama Broadchurch, adding some credence to the idea of them working together again.

“It now looks like we will almost certainly have the first ever female Doctor and this could just pave the way for a Jane Bond in the near future,” William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said.

Still, we’d take this all with a pinch of salt. Given that Waller-Bridge is currently shooting for a role in the Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie and will soon be working on a second series of her critically-acclaimed comedy-drama Fleabag, we doubt she’d have the time to fit in any Tardis trips anytime soon. Plus, bookies’ odds change frequently and it’s usually difficult to call such castings until nearer the time of an announcement.

Then again, this time last year who’d have thought that an unknown stage actress called Pearl Mackie would be powering her way to the top table of Britain’s biggest sci-fi series? In the weird and wonderful world of Doctor Who, anything is possible – even very unlikely castings.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April