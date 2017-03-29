Postman Pat, Postman Pat, Postman Pat and his black and white cat, depending on the functioning of your cone cells responding to electromagnetic radiation across the spectrum of light.
Not quite as catchy as the original theme song perhaps, but better suited to physicist Professor Brian Cox, who appeared as a scientist on the children’s TV show this morning. The Wonders of The Universe presenter joined TV’s most famous mail delivery technician as Professor Ryan Farrow, a space expert and friend of Greendale's resident inventor Ted Glen.
And that’s good news for Pat, who’s secretly always wanted to be an astronaut, apparently.
And despite his role being brief, it looks like Cox has already inspired a few future space scientists…
Missed Cox’s cameo in Greendale? You can catch it on iPlayer now.