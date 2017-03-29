Postman Pat, Postman Pat, Postman Pat and his black and white cat, depending on the functioning of your cone cells responding to electromagnetic radiation across the spectrum of light.

Not quite as catchy as the original theme song perhaps, but better suited to physicist Professor Brian Cox, who appeared as a scientist on the children’s TV show this week The Wonders of The Universe presenter joined TV’s most famous mail delivery technician as Professor Ryan Farrow, a space expert and friend of Greendale's resident inventor Ted Glen.

And that’s good news for Pat, who’s secretly always wanted to be an astronaut, apparently.

Is it a bird or is it a plane?

It's Pat! 🚀🐦🌠

Look out for @ProfBrianCox in this space-tastic episode of Postman Pat: SDS at 7:25 AM pic.twitter.com/tVBeEij5z1 — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) March 29, 2017

And despite his role being brief, it looks like Cox has already inspired a few future space scientists…

@ProfBrianCox on postman pat- fantastic! OMy 5 year old has just told me he wants to be an astronaut when he's bigger! #stargazinglive pic.twitter.com/GVbRhtGV9X — Cassie Garbutt (@cassie_garbutt) March 29, 2017

Seems Henry is loving the cameo of @ProfBrianCox in postman Pat. Future physicist maybe @carolynwalsh pic.twitter.com/jWFdm3Zifd — Ben Dunstan (@BenjDunstan) March 29, 2017

My daughter is loving the puppet version of @ProfBrianCox on Postman Pat this morning. She loves space nearly as much as dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/SzANTnpNmL — Clr (@errumm) March 29, 2017

Missed Cox’s cameo in Greendale? You can catch it on iPlayer now.