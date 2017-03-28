Will Smith and the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited at the weekend and now our lives have been completely flipped-turned upside down.

Alfonso Ribeiro – the actor who brought us Carlton Banks and his high-waisted trousers in all their dancing glory – shared a photo on Instagram of the old cast, with the notable absence of the late James Avery who played Uncle Phil.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The 90s reunion included Alfonso Ribeiro, Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell, who were brought together 21 years after the sitcom ended.

There are no plans for a Fresh Prince reboot (that we know of) but very soon you can catch Will Smith singing the legendary theme tune with James Corden in a new standalone series of Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music.