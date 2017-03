What time is Mutiny?

The final episode of the reenactment of HMS Bounty is airing 9pm Tuesday 28th March, C4.

What will happen this episode?

The crew load up their barrels and kit bags for the last time and set off in the blistering heat of northern Australia to make the 1,200-mile voyage to Timor. The final leg of the journey isn't plain sailing and when the winds slow so too does their progress, leaving them facing their most desperate challenge yet - life-threatening dehydration. Who are in the crew of the Mutiny?

SAS: Who Dares Wins chief instructor Anthony Middleton leads the crew of nine – you can find out more about the adventurers here.

What happened aboard the real Mutiny?

It wasn't all Captain's Bligh fault, as you might have heard. You can read Michael Buerk's account what really happened here.