What time is Catastrophe on TV?

Episode four of sitcom airs on Tuesday 28th March, at 10pm on Channel 4.

What happens in tonight's show?

Insecurity, addiction, love, mortality, parenthood and sometimes simple misfortune… the joy of Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s relationship comedy has always been the spiky and side-splitting way it unsparingly tackles the truth and profound puzzles of middle-aged life.

But tonight they may have written their best episode yet as Sharon and Fergal head back to Ireland to deal with their very sick dad. While Sharon fills the empty hours of waiting by obsessing about family favouritism, Rob is back in London facing up to his descent into drink before a punchy and powerful denouement.

But the best single moment comes when Scots terrier Chris (Mark Bonnar) embarks on a manly showdown with Fran's new plastic surgeon boyfriend Douglas (Douglas Hodge). Horgan and Delaney’s writing always has a hilarious capacity to surprise – but this time it may well take your breath away.