Gordon Ramsay’s stint hosting The Nightly Show didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Viewers were left baffled when the screen went blank during three minutes of the show while an ad break was supposed to be airing.

The channel displayed an apologetic message for several minutes, with an ITV spokesman later saying: “Due to a technical problem ITV was off air for just over three minutes during transmission of The Nightly Show, we apologise to viewers for this disruption.”

Twitter was, as you’d expect, rather unforgiving…

IT'S OFFICIAL: ITV have given up on The Nightly Show. #thenightlyshow pic.twitter.com/6X3uL60ezN — Zak Murray (@Zesus440) March 27, 2017

Best bit of tonight's #TheNightlyShow so far lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/FpDLPq0NXV — James Holland (@JimmyFraud) March 27, 2017

Would you like a pound ITV, to put in the meter! #TheNightlyShow😂 pic.twitter.com/UJRHrEClee — Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) March 27, 2017

Oh dear. Last week’s host Dermot O’Leary was generally well-received by viewers, although the show is now bringing in lower numbers in the 10pm slot than the News at Ten did.