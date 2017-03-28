There’s still quite a wait until we see the brand new Star Trek TV series, so for now this will have to suffice.

The first glimpse we’ve got of most of the cast is them all in a restaurant together tucking into a meal of empty plates.

The picture was uploaded to Chris Obi’s Instagram account and shows Jason Isaacs (Captain Lorca) next to Michelle Yeoh (Captain Georgiou) and Obi (T'Kuvma).

Then there’s Sonequa Martin-Green (Lieutenant Commander Rainsford) who’s seated next to her husband (who isn’t in Star Trek and must’ve felt like a bit of a lemon all evening) who is then next to Doug Jones (Lieutenant Saru), James Frain (Sarek) and Shazad Latif (Kol).

There are also plenty of key cast members who weren’t pictured at the dinner – although in the photo, you can’t actually see the end of the table so perhaps they were all seated at the other end.

Anyway, the likes of Sam Vartholomeos, Terry Serpico and Maulik Pancholy were seemingly not present for the team bonding night out.

The prequel is expected to land later this year and will air on CBS in the US and Netflix in the UK. It will be largely from the perspective of Lieutenant Rainsford rather than the ship's captain as in previous Star Trek series.

The sci-fi has also been hit by a number of production delays, and despite originally being given a February release, has been pushed back in the schedules.

Specific plot details about the show haven't been revealed, but it is set around a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series with Spock’s dad, Ambassador Sarek, also appearing.