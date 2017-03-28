One of Neighbours's most popular dynasties - the Rebecchis - is expanding, thanks to the arrival of five additional family members joining the soap next month.

Nicholas Coghlan reprises the character Shane Rebecchi, the older brother of long-time favourite Toadie. And he's joined by his wife Dipi (played by Sharon Johal).

In their first television roles, newcomers Olivia Junkeer and Vani Dhir play daughters Yashvi and Kirsha respectively. Drama graduate Scarlet Vas has been cast as Dipi’s spirited younger sister Mishit Sharma, who also makes the move to the big smoke from country Victoria.

"Shane Rebecchi is one of the great untapped characters from Neighbours history. I’m delighted to welcome him back to Ramsay Street along with his beautiful wife, two children and sister-in-law. it’s a great new chapter of the Rebecchi family," said Jason Herbison, Neighbours’s executive producer.

"It's great to be expanding the Rebecchi family further. There'll be drama and intrigue from the moment they arrive,” added Channel 5 Commissioning Editor, Greg Barnett

The Rebecchis take up residency on Ramsay Street from April 17.