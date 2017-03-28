Neighbours: Brad and Lauren leave for the Gold Coast - plus Sonya continues to lean on Mark 3-7 April 2017: And Leo and Amy’s romantic break is rudely interrupted ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Tuesday 28 March 2017 at 8:52AM Monday 3 April After her confrontation with Finn, Elly is expecting the worst. David confronts his mother with the results of his research into her past in the hope of persuading her to reveal the truth. Amy and Leo decide to get away for a break that Amy hopes will turn romantic—but will Leo feel the same? Tuesday 4 April David thinks that he now knows who his father is. He rushes down to the coast to tell Leo, putting paid to any prospects of romance with Amy. Elly finds herself in a quandary after Finn declares his love for her and confides in Susan. Toadie is determined to get his marriage back on track, but Sonya continues to lean on Mark for support. Wednesday 5 April David and Leo’s mother finally reveals the truth and the news rocks the resident of Ramsay Street. Sonya is having trouble sleeping and again seeks solace in Mark’s company. Mark claims that his feelings for Sonya are totally platonic, but whether Toadie believes this remains to be seen. Thursday 6 April Kim tries to build bridges with Leo, but he is too angry with her for keeping his father’s identity a secret for so long. With Lauren about to leave for the Gold Coast, Paige is confident that she can handle things on her own. However, an awkward confrontation with a customer raises a few doubts. Friday 7 April Lauren is worried about leaving Paige in charge of Harold’s. Her fears increase when the place is vandalised. Paige is displaying signs of absent-mindedness, with potentially serious consequences. Terese does her best to get into Sheila’s good books, but finds herself in a difficult position when Gary and Sheila argue. continue reading