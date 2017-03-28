The League of Fandoms returns for a 12 month long battle in 2017 - here's what's happening in March.

March Madness

After a very busy January and February we decided our teams deserved a bit of a break in March, but now it's time to get back in the game with an intense week of Fandom fun.

Fandom Banner Challenge - Tuesday March 28th

You sent us so many wonderful banners that it was difficult to choose just a few final round nominees. Three banners have been selected for each Fandom and now it's up to you to choose which one should represent your team.

Every Fandom who submitted a banner automatically earned three points for their team, and the winning fandom banner with the most votes will earn three bonus points too.

Polls will open at 1pm on March 28th and you've got until 3pm on Thursday March 30th to cast your votes.

Head to Head Match #3

Thursday March 30th

4pm GMT to 5.30pm GMT

Home Fires v Star Trek

Banished v Twin Peaks

Versailles v The Walking Dead

The Musketeers v Merlin

Outlander v Hannibal

The X-Files v Poldark

And, as always, bonus points will be awarded for inventive campaigning on Twitter and Facebook, so don't be afraid to have some fun!