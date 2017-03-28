Monday 3 April
Billie is rushed into hospital, where tests confirm the worst—there is irreparable damage to her lungs and she is dying. Sam’s reappearance in Summer Bay causes further tension between Zac and Leah. Nate offers Tori an olive branch, but she brushes him off and finds herself warming to Riley again.
Tuesday 4 April
Everyone is devastated by the news about Billie, but VJ realises that one thing can still be done. All pitch in so that Billie can marry VJ from her hospital bed in a brief but highly emotional ceremony. She then makes one final request to VJ...
Wednesday 5 April
The repercussions begin after the initial shock of Billie’s death. A griefstricken VJ retreats to care for Luc. Ash blames him for taking his sister down to the beach and allows his frustrations to boil over before seeking solace in a whisky bottle. Kat later finds him in the bush. Leah remains furious with Zac, who gets an offer of support from Sam.
Thursday 6 April
Justin is determined to help the inconsolable Phoebe, enlisting Raffy and Ellie’s help in cleaning her house and getting Brody to cook some food. Later, he receives a text message from Nina telling him to stop calling her. Olivia reopens the Diner with assistance from Matt, Evie and Scott, but finds herself torn when Hunter helps out in the kitchen.
Friday 7 April
Justin fears that he will never see his daughter again, but Phoebe tries to intercede on his behalf. Riley goes on a date with Tori and asks her to give him another chance. John drops Marilyn off at the hospital for hand rehabilitation, but later suffers a bout of forgetfulness. The arsonist seems to be preparing to strike again.