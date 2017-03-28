Tonight's episode of Hollyoaks marks the final appearance of Amy Barnes and, as ever with the C4 soap, there's some major drama surrounding her exit.

In a new scene released today, a confused Ste can be seen trying to come to terms with how he's ended up in a shower following one of his dangerous blackouts.

Tony and Diane can be seen outside the bathroom door, begging for someone to speak up - but Ste is struggling to find words, only to eventually reveal that it's him.

Tony and Diane are in a state of panic, puzzled as to what has happened with Ste, while the man himself is still struggling to piece things together.

Tony orders Ste to open the door and we see him head to leave the bathroom. But could Ste have just washed away some key evidence that could help discover Amy Barnes’s killer?

You can watch the clip below. And see the episode in full tonight on E4 at 7pm.