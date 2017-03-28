Forget Sturgeon and May. There was a bigger battle going on yesterday.

Last night’s University Challenge saw fan favourite Eric Monkman going head-to-head with fellow favourite Bobby Seagull in what can only be described as a very tense semi-final.

After answering questions on the likes of Byron and John Locke, it was the Canadian economics student’s team Wolfson from Cambridge that eventually triumphed over Seagull’s Emmanuel with 170 points to 140.

Even Paxman was impressed. “All of you are very, very clever and it was a pleasure to watch this match,” he said. Praise indeed.

The Twittersphere was equally delighted – especially after effervescent Monkman made it through the semis:

#Monkman rumoured to be awarded honorary Knighthood for lifting the spirits of a depressed pre-Brexit nation. #UniversityChallenge — Michael (@noddingoff123) March 27, 2017

Congrats to Monkman on his semi-final win tonight. There is only one. #Monkman #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/kxrXqEwkcp — Papa Kevin (@kevingriffiths) March 27, 2017

#UniversityChallenge in these dark days I sincerely believe Monkman has been put here to save us from all of this. — Chapman Baxter (@ham_wich) March 27, 2017

Could not love Monkman more #UniversityChallenge — Ashleigh Day (@AshleighAnn11) March 27, 2017

Both Monkman and Seagull took to Twitter themselves after the programme to prove there were no hard feelings, and even posted this very sweet message to their growing legion of fans:

After the match, we got up to shake hands, but spontaneously did this. Hoped it would be shown in the credits. Recreated it for you instead. pic.twitter.com/WVZXHHOU4j — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) March 27, 2017

Does the #MonkmanforPM campaign start here?