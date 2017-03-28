Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield discovers to her disgust that Pierce Harris still has the sex tape of him and Rhona Goskirk next week.

Having fallen out with best pal Rhona over her controlling fiance recording their intimate moments, Vanessa has realised she's going to have to try her best to move on if she's going to salvage their friendship. The girls are in a better place as the week begins, but Vanessa is upset when she learns Rho has asked Carly Hope to be maid of honour at her upcoming wedding and not her.

Ranting at Paddy about the situation, vexed vet Vanessa feels Pierce has deliberately driven a wedge between her and Rhona and she can't believe she won't be at her side when she's saying her vows. Trying to calm his colleague, Paddy points out she shouldn't rise to it and remember what's important here - the girls' friendship.

Taking notice of Paddy's wise words, Vanessa goes to see Rhona in Tuesday's episode to clear the air. But she's horrified when she spies Pierce through the window as she approaches the house and sees him watching the sex tape on his laptop! Wasn't he supposed to have deleted it?

Determined to expose sleazy Pierce's lie, Vanessa ponders a plan - but with creepy Pierce already emotionally manipulating Rhona, could Vanessa unwittingly make life more difficult for her friend by sticking her oar in?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.