Faith Dingle is still fighting to make peace with her family in Emmerdale next week, and finds an unlikely ally.

Helping out on the farm in Monday's episode, feisty Faith mucks in and ends up confiding in Moira about the rift with the family, particularly son Cain.

Later, when Cain is unimpressed that Faith is looking after Sarah to help out Debbie, he rails at his mum. But Cain's estranged wife Moira has been moved by her conversation with her mother-in-law, and tells Cain he should try talking to Faith to get to know her better before laying into her for the hundredth time - and perhaps he should speak to Chas to find out what she really means...

Not appreciating being told what to do, Cain is more than a little miffed and it looks like Moira may have done more harm than good. Has she made things between mother and son even worse? And if so, how will Faith feel about Moira's interference?

