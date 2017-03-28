Robron are reunited when Aaron Dingle is released from prison next week in Emmerdale, but will Robert Sugden's betrayal be exposed?

Aaron returns to the village on Thursday having been behind bars for assault. Unbeknown to him, granny Faith has organised a surprise welcome home party - but it's all a bit much for fragile Aaron, who's reeling from his ordeal inside that saw him become the victim of homophobic bullying and turn to drugs.

Overcome at being the centre of attention, Aaron has a bit of a wobble, while husband Robert is anxious at the party for his own reasons - namely worrying that Rebecca White will reveal their little dalliance to Mr Dingle.

When Rebecca turns up, Rob is reeling that his betrayal could be exposed. Later seeing Aaron and Rebecca sharing a little moment, Robert sweats that the cat is out of the bag...

Will Rebecca wreck the Robron phenomenon by telling Aaron what went on while he was in prison?

