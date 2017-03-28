The Carters prepare for Shirley's release from prison in EastEnders next week, and deck out the Queen Vic for a welcome home party. But there's more drama in store for the cursed clan before Shirl's back where she belongs.

On Tuesday, Tina visits her big sister in prison, where she's serving time having taken the blame for evil Aunt Babe's law-breaking that threatened to bankrupt the Carters and lose them their beloved pub. But even by surly Shirley's standards, she doesn't give her visitor the warmest of welcomes and the encounter is fraught with tension - never mind Teen filling her in on what's been going on back in Albert Square, Shirley's had enough to deal with behind bars following her clashes with scary cellmate Debbie.

Counting the days until her release, Shirley looks forward to Friday when she's due to be let out. At the Vic, Johnny and Whitney make a 'welcome home' banner and Konrad the builder turns up with a present for his pal (we knew he was sweet on her - though frankly Shirley would probably eat him for breakfast).

As her loved ones wait with party poppers in hand (perhaps that's overdoing it a bit...), will anything spoil the Carters' big reunion?

