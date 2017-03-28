EastEnders fans were warned in advance to brace themselves - and tonight we found out why. Cliffhanger scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap saw Michelle lose control of a car and plough into Beale's Plaice.

Emotional Michelle was swerving to avoid toy boy lover Preston, only to smash through the front window of the Walford chippy.

Fans must now wait until Thursday to discover Michelle's fate and find out whether she's brought about the demise of Kush and Kathy, who both appeared to be in the shop at the time.

The collision came in the midst of the Fowlers finally learning that Michelle had been sleeping with 17-year-old American student Preston, much to the shame and disappointment of her brother Martin.

After being disowned by Martin, Michelle then found out that Preston was set to leave - news that sent her well and truly off the rails.

Getting behind the wheel of a car, she raced off to stop Preston from going, only to almost run him down in the process.

Then came the smash-up that has put the lives of both Kush and possibly Kathy in danger. As the duff-duffs sounded, Michelle looked to have had the impact cushioned by an air bag. But it's certainly not looking good for the other two.

Just what will be the repercussions should Michelle have killed her brother's best mate? And her own cousin's mum? Find out when the soap returns on Thursday at 7.30pm.

