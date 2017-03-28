The residents of Walford are reeling next week in the aftermath of Michelle Fowler's fling with toy boy Preston Cooper being exposed with catastrophic consequences.

Following the epic events, one EastEnders family are in pieces, while another find themselves torn apart with no hope of reconciliation.

As gossip spreads like wildfire around the community, the locals speculate on what really went on.

Caught in the eye of the storm is Martin Fowler, who struggles to get his head around everything. Trying to return to normal after the devastation Michelle's actions caused, can some advice from wife Stacey get him back on track? Or have the Fowlers been pushed too far?

