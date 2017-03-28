The hunt for Ken Barlow's attacker hots up in next week's Coronation Street, with the finger quickly pointing to Peter.

As Ken comes round in hospital in Monday's episode to the horrifying news that someone tried to bump him off, the panicking patriarch struggles to remember the attack the previous week when he was pushed down the stairs at No.1 and left for dead. Paranoid in the presence of his family, knowing they all had a motive for the assault, Ken bans his relatives from his bedside, refusing to see them as he reels from his ordeal.

Peter is acting decidedly shifty as he goes to Simon's school to collect his mobile which was confiscated in class earlier that day. But instead of handing the phone back to his son, desperate Peter secretly tries to hack in to the handset. Unable to access it without the passcode, Peter smashes the phone up - what's he hiding?

All is revealed on Wednesday when Simon gets a new phone and connects to his missed messages, including a voicemail from his dad received on the night of Ken's attack in which a shaken Peter apologises for messing up and says he has to get away...

Playing the message to a stunned Leanne and Nick, the family fear this puts Peter firmly in the frame for being Ken's attacker. In Friday's episode Nick is practically rubbing his hands with glee as he plays the incriminating message to Peter in Toyah in the bistro when they come to collect Si, and Peter gives his side of the story...

On the night Ken was pushed, Peter went to see infatuated Chloe to make it clear he wasn't interested - so she trashed her house, cut herself and threatened to report Peter for assault. Leaving a message for Simon as he contemplated doing a runner, Peter admits to deliberately destroying the phone so they message was never heard, realising it made him look guilty of trying to kill his dad.

Desperate to prove his innocence, Peter calls at Chloe's to beg her to back up his story. Considering her unstable behaviour so far, can he rely on the sexy stalker to provide him with an alibi?

