Sinead Tinker emerges as a surprising contender for the person who pushed Ken Barlow in next week's Coronation Street - could the ditzy factory girl really be guilty of attempted murder?

Refusing to visit Ken as he regains consciousness in hospital claiming it should be family only, Sinead learns from boyfriend Daniel that his dad doesn't remember the night of the attack - which means he still thinks Sinead is pregnant.

Still full of resentment towards Ken for pushing her into aborting her and Daniel's baby, after making his disapproval of their romance all too clear, troubled Sinead hits the bottle and has to be carried out of the Rovers by a concerned Beth. But when Sinead bitterly starts slurring that Ken killed her baby and that whoever attacked him should've finished the job, Beth is alarmed at her niece's nastiness and fears she could be hiding something...

Meanwhile, Daniel is interviewed by DS Mackinnon who asks him about his mum Denise's mysterious disappearance, implying he found it easy to lie for years about her whereabouts so it's not a huge leap to think he had something to do with Ken's attack. Realising he's being accused of doing his mum in and trying to do the same to his dad, Daniel makes plans to get out of Weatherfield.

Telling Sinead he's visiting Oxford in Friday's episode to see if he can get reinstated on the masters course, his true intentions are revealed when she finds a note saying he's leaving her. Tracking Daniel down, he insists he has to leave as his family think he tried to murder Ken. Pointing out doing a runner won't exactly make him look innocent, Sinead pleads with Daniel to stay - what will he decide to do?

