Bethany Platt makes a shocking discovery about boyfriend Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street next week, but will it be enough to expose his true colours?

On Friday, Bethany and pal Mel Maguire, who works with Nathan at the tanning salon and is secretly assisting the creepy Mr Curtis in his manipulation of the vulnerable teen, are making a beauty vlog together. But Bethany is stunned when she finds a picture on Mel's laptop of her so-called friend kissing Nathan.

Shocked at her discovery, Bethany demands answers and goes to confront her boyfriend. Following a heated exchange, Bethany strops home heartbroken, declaring her and Nathan's relationship could be over. Mum Sarah is secretly pleased, having been uncomfortable at the big age gap between her daughter and her other half, but Bethany's upset only increases when she hears Sarah slag Nathan off to Gary, unaware she's overheard.

Meanwhile, back at the salon Nathan is not happy with Mel. Annoyed she may have jeopardised his sick plan to groom Bethany for sexual exploitation, he lays into his colleague and takes out his anger... Viewers have had hints that Mel was once in Bethany's position and has been forced by Nathan into helping her 'recruite' young girls for his own despicable desires: what will he do to Mel? And will he be able to worm his way back into Bethany's affections?

