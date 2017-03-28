As the police investigate the attempt on Ken Barlow's life in next week's Coronation Street, grandson Adam goes to great lengths to secure an alibi when he blackmails Rosie Webster. Does that mean he's the one who pushed poor old Ken?

Suspicion falls on Adam in Monday's episode he reveals he'd been dabbling in drugs and never went back to Canada as Ken claimed, making Peter, Tracy and Daniel wary of what else he could be lying about.

Nervous of looking guilty, Adam taps up Rosie Webster for an alibi - but when she refuses he turns nasty, threatening to expose her drug dealing and drag councillor mum Sally's name through the dirt. Bet she regrets telling him she'd buried that cocaine in Tim's allotment now...

When DS Mackinnon questions Adam about the feud with his grandfather, which resulted in Ken forcing him to leave the country, Adam is forced to admit he stayed put in the UK but is full of his usual confident swagger as he insists he was with his 'girlfriend' Rosie on the night of the attack.

However, Rosie is still torn about what to do - will she verify Adam's claims and help him cover his tracks? And if she doesn't, is she risking putting herself in danger as dodgy dealer Ronan could trace the drugs Adam tried to sell him back to her?

There's more trouble in store for Adam on Wednesday when Tracy confronts him with Ken's will, which has cut her out completely in favour of dividing everything up between Adam, Peter and Daniel. Puzzled that this is a different version of the will to the one he witnessed, Adam is as confused as Tracy is angry - but does he know more than he's letting on?

