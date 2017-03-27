Having already tucked the nation in on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day, on Sunday night Tom Hardy once again read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story for Mothers Day.
And although the Taboo star was brought in to get the young’uns off to sleep, his reading of There’s A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins caught the ears and eager eyes of another demographic. Can you guess who?
Yes, Mums up and down the country received a lovely Mother’s Day treat, especially when Tom read out the line, ‘I will jump out in my underwear’.
And just to add to the treat, Tom Hardy is due to read out two more CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The date of those haven’t yet been confirmed, but in the meantime you can watch his Mother’s Day reading on iPlayer.