Having already tucked the nation in on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day, on Sunday night Tom Hardy once again read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story for Mothers Day.

Just leaving this here. Tom Hardy. New CBeebies Bedtime Story. Sunday. pic.twitter.com/p5ETk1YZsS — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) March 23, 2017

And although the Taboo star was brought in to get the young’uns off to sleep, his reading of There’s A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins caught the ears and eager eyes of another demographic. Can you guess who?

Nothing says Mother's Day like my sister continuously shh-ing her children during Tom Hardy's bedtime story. — Alex Campbell (@gingergirlalex) March 26, 2017

The perfect way to round off a lovely Mother's Day, snuggled up on the sofa, with #tomhardy reading us a story on @CBeebiesHQ! Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/vRcAwID4qx — Rowena Wilding (@rowenawilding) March 26, 2017

Tom Hardy reading the CBeebies bedtime story - a little something for the mothers on mothers' day — Hannah Greig (@Hannah_Greig) March 26, 2017

@CBeebiesHQ phwoarrrr lovely story 😜 thankfully my kids weren't interested so I couldn't fully listen in peace 😁👌#TomHardy — Jess Alderwick (@JessAlderwick) March 26, 2017

Yes Tom Hardy and bedtime stories. Best mothers day EVER! Thank you @CBeebiesHQ — Sarah Rothwell (@ladyrothwell) March 26, 2017

Daughter jumping around, completely stacked it off the sofa.



Wife not noticing as she’s transfixed on Tom Hardy’s story time.



Hilarious. — Martin Parris (@_PT32) March 26, 2017

Yes, Mums up and down the country received a lovely Mother’s Day treat, especially when Tom read out the line, ‘I will jump out in my underwear’.

And just to add to the treat, Tom Hardy is due to read out two more CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The date of those haven’t yet been confirmed, but in the meantime you can watch his Mother’s Day reading on iPlayer.