Moneyball ★★★★

Premiere 9.00-11.50pm Sony Movie Channel

As someone with zero interest in American sport, I am amazed how often I’m sucked into dramas about it. Moneyball is a case in point: the true story of the Oakland A’s baseball team whose general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) used an experimental numerical scouting method to improve their performance in 2002 with the guidance of a Yale economics graduate (Jonah Hill). How dull does that sound? Well, guess what, as written by Aaron Sorkin and Steve Zaillian, it has a momentum that’s impossible not to get caught up in. Director Bennett Miller (Capote, Foxcatcher) captures the on-field excitement and the boardroom loggerheads. And the Oscar nomination for best picture was deserved.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





