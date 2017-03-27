Do you find yourself longing to return to Jenna Coleman’s Buckingham Palace of a Sunday evening?

You’ll have to wait a little while longer to see ITV’s Victoria on your TV screens again but you CAN spend your Saturday afternoon with Jenna Coleman, Tom Hughes, creator Daisy Goodwin and executive producer Damien Timmer.

The fabulous foursome are taking a break from filming series two (the young Queen’s already had a very sweet reunion with her on-screen horse) to come and reveal the secrets of the hit series at the Radio Times Festival taking place at the BFI in London on Saturday April 8th.

There’ll be plenty to talk about, from what’s to come next for the young queen and her royal family to her relationship with husband Prince Albert and all the behind-the-scenes magic involved.

Fancy coming along? Then don’t delay, nab your ticket today over at the official BFI and Radio Times Festival box office.

If you miss out you will most definitely NOT be amused.