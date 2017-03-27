The atmosphere is getting very heated on tomorrow's EastEnders, now that Michelle and Preston's secret affair has been revealed to everyone on Albert Square.

With Bex under the impression that she was Preston's girlfriend, it looks like Martin will be leaping to his daughter defence in Tuesday's episode.

New pictures released by the BBC1 soap show Preston with a bloodied nose, while Ian does his best to calm the situation.

But it seems that this showdown is merely the start of the drama: as Michelle struggles to come to terms with what's happened, her actions have disastrous consequences.

Find out more tonight at 7.30pm...

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.