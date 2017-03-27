His character may have met his end in Line of Duty series three, but Craig Parkinson – AKA devious DI 'Dot' Cottan – will back to run his eye over series four's investigation at a special Radio Times event this April.

The actor will be joining series four star Thandie Newton, Line of Duty stalwart Adrian Dunbar and creator Jed Mercurio at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival for a discussion about the making of the hit BBC1 police thriller.

The event, on Saturday 8 April at 6.15pm at the IMAX cinema in London, is open to the public, and will feature the stars and writer speak about the making of Line of Duty, as well as offering clues as to where the series four investigation could be heading next.

To find out more about the event and to book tickets, click through to the BFI website below.

