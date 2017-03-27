Coronation Street is to launch a dramatic whodunnit plotline when it transpires that Ken did not fall down the stairs of number one - he was pushed!

Viewers tonight saw Ken taken to hospital with his nearest and dearest presuming that he'd suffered another stroke.

But it seems that one of the Barlows knows more about the situation than meets the eye - Wednesday's episode will see the police launch an attempted murder investigation after discovering evidence that Ken was hit over the head and pushed down the stairs.

Recent episodes of Corrie have seen the grievances against Ken build, with possible suspects now including sons Peter and Daniel, daughter Tracy, granddaughter Amy and grandson Adam.

As the police probe progresses, investigating officer DS MacKinnon will discover that the Barlows have many skeletons in their closet and that any one of them could be responsible for the attempted murder.

But certain residents of the Street from outside of the family will also be in the frame: have Pat Phelan or Sinead Tinker lashed out in anger?

You can watch our Who Pushed Ken? video below. And let us know your thoughts!