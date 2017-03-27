Broadchurch series three has brought many new faces to the Dorset village where David Tennant and Olivia Colman police the beat but the latest addition, Aaron Mayfort, is perhaps the most unwelcome since Joe Miller.

The convicted sex offender moved into the area about 10 weeks before the investigation into Trish Winterman's attack, and DI Hardy's got a bad feeling about him.

Got a niggling feeling you've seen Mr Mayfort somewhere before? Well, that's because you probably have, in quite a few TV series.

Who plays Broadchurch's Aaron Mayfort?

Mayfort is played by Jim Howick, an actor who's been popping up in everything and anything on our TV screens over the past few years, albeit usually in much lighter roles.

Where have I seen Jim Howick before?

Horrible Histories star Howick is probably best known for his various roles in the CBBC series. He's been known to sing and dance about in character as everyone from George IV and Richard III to the 'Shouty Man'.

Howick teamed up with his Horrible Histories co-stars to create Sky1 fantasy comedy series Yonderland, which he both wrote and starred in.

He's worked with Olivia Colman before thanks to his stint as Gerard in Peep Show, and also took on roles in Danny Boyle's Babylon (as Gerry) and the Reggie Perrin revival.

You might also have spotted him in The Wrong Mans and Inside No. 9, The Armstrong and Miller Show and The Kevin Bishop Show.

Oh, and he also starred as Cpl. Matlin in the Guillermo del Toro adaptation of Hellboy.