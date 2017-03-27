BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Burton Constable Hall in Hull is coming to BBC Radio 1, TV and online on the 27th and 28th May, with the likes of Katy Perry, Little Mix, Kings of Leon and Stormzy set to perform – and there’s also a chance you could be there in person.

50,000 tickets will be available from 9.10am on Monday 10 April on Ticketmaster: the tickets are free, but there will be an 'admin' fee of £8.50 to cover ticket processing costs.

Tickets are expected to go fairly quickly, so any music fans desperate for a place had better be on their game.

You can find out more about how exactly to get tickets here, where the BBC also explain the preference given to residents of local areas (in other words people from Hull, Doncaster, Lincoln and parts of Yorkshire) and how best to get your hands on the must-have tickets (spoiler alert: don’t use your phone).

Still, if you don’t manage to get hold of any, don’t despair – you can always just catch in on the radio, TV or on your computer, and that way you don’t even have to move too far from the fridge. It’s a win-win, really.