DCI Vera Stanhope, the UK’s answer to Columbo, will soon be back on the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of ITV’s detective drama Vera.

When is Vera back on TV?

Vera arrives back to our screens 8pm Sunday 26th March. The detective is drawn into Newcastle's underworld to discover the identity of a murder victim found dead in the river, with no clue as to who he is apart from a distinctive drugs wrapper.

How many episodes are in the series?

Although there'll only be four instalments in the new series, each episode is a whopping two hours long.

Who’s in the cast?

Brenda Blethyn is back to play DCI Vera Cleves. Kenny Doughty will also star as her junior sidekick DS Aiden Healy.

Other names on the cast list include Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), Riley Jones (PC Mark Edwards), Lisa Hammond (DC Helen Milton), Noff McEwan (DC Hicham Cherradi), and Christopher Colquhoun (Dr Anthony Carmichael).