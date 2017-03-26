What time is Top Gear on TV? And who is the guest this week? Everything you need to know about this Sunday's episode of Top Gear on BBC2 ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Top gear continues this Sunday on BBC2, as presenter Matt LeBlanc welcomes a very familiar face into the studio as the Star in a Reasonably Fast Car. Find out everything you need to know about episode four below. Who will be presenting? Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will continue their presenting duties. You can find out more about them here. Who is this week’s guest? This week rapper Tinie Tempah will be joining the hosts on the Top Gear sofas. What time is Top Gear on TV? Top Gear is on 8pm Sunday, BBC2. Anything else I should know? Yes, we’ve got plenty of behind-the-scenes insights into the show… Top Gear hosts shrug off Grand Tour rivalry: “It’s great that we have two car shows on TV” Top Gear's Rory Reid and Chris Harris on their best and worst cars – and the ones they first kissed a girl in Top Gear's bad reviews and fan backlash were "inevitable" says presenter Chris Harris The new series of Top Gear is a more open and collaborative show say its hosts Matt LeBlanc reveals he only found out Chris Evans was quitting Top Gear after reading it in the papers Top Gear’s hosts reveal the biggest stunts of the new series continue reading