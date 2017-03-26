With The Beast dressed in a lion costume and Shaun Wallace spray-painted silver, there was only ever going to be one winner of Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

Well, four winners. The Chasers pipped the stars of Holby City and Casualty to be crowned the champions of Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief 2017 for their Wizard of Oz medley.

Asked by hosts Mel and Sue how they felt about their victory, all Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty was worried about was the fact her shoelace had come undone before their celebratory final performance.

If you want to see it again (who doesn't?!) then here it is…

The stars of Holby City and Casualty came second, and the other celebrities that had made it to the final were Rickie Haywood Williams and Melvin Odoom, Sara Pascoe, Alison Hammond and The One Show reporters.