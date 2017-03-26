Bex Fowler will be left feeling betrayed in this week's EastEnders when she finds out that Preston has been sleeping with Michelle behind her back.

Poor Bex hasn't had much luck with boyfriends of late - her relationship with Shakil having turned sour thanks to a naked selfie scandal at Walford High. And things look set to get very bitter indeed once Bex discovers that new love Preston hasn't exactly been faithful.

EastEnders is promising viewers "a dramatic week in Walford" as Michelle and Preston's secret "sends shockwaves through the Square".

As Stacey does her best to comfort Bex, can the Fowlers forgive Michelle for her actions?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.