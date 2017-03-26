After travelling space and time in the TARDIS for five years, David Tennant knows a thing or two about what it takes to be the Doctor.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, the 45-year-old actor was asked what he would say to whoever will be stepping into the iconic role.

“It’s part of our cultural furniture, Doctor Who, and that’s a huge honour to be in the middle of,” he explained. “But it’s quite a responsibility as well and it changes your life. It opens a lot of doors.

“I get to be in the West End and that’s due in no small part to the fact that Doctor Who brought me to a new audience. But it’s an undertaking and it’s desperately exciting for whoever the next person might be… but yes, it takes a deep breath too.”

Marr then asked him whether he knew who will be playing the Doctor next, and Tennant rather coyly said: “I don’t…but I’d have to say that even if I did!”

We think he knows something that he’s not letting on…

Anyway, he was also asked about the final series of ITV’s Broadchurch, in which he plays Alec Hardy alongside Olivia Colman’s Ellie Miller.

Tennant said that the secrecy surrounding the plots and scripts on the show, which he previously described as “really tiresome”, actually came in handy for getting into character.

“As a policeman, that’s useful it transpires. You can get a little bit grumpy about the fact that you don’t quite know where the story’s going but then when you’re in a [police] interview situation and you have no idea if the actor across the table from you is lying in character or not, it’s quite helpful really.”

Broadchurch continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV.