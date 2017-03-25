After three not-so-tense, not-so-talented heats, the final of Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief is just around the corner.

We now have our six finalists who are all hoping to follow in the esteemed tap shoes of Anthony Cotton and Roland Rivron as they compete to win the daft competition. There’s no trophy, no prize, just the sheer embarrassment of having to dress as a lion or don some truly hideous nylon, all in the name of charity.

But who do you want to win? Watch back performances from the six celebrities who have all made it through the heats and vote in our poll below for who you think deserves to take home the Red Nose Day crown this Saturday 25 March.

1. Sara Pascoe will perform Chandelier by Sia

2. Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will perform a Will Smith mash-up

3. The cast of Casualty and Holby City will perform Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

4. The Chasers will perform a medley from The Wizard of Oz

5. The One Show reporters will perform Born This Way by Lady Gaga

6. Alison Hammond will perform Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliot

The final of Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs at 6.55pm on Saturday 25 March on BBC1